China shares sluggish after unexpected March trade deficit

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - China shares ended a choppy Wednesday session slightly lower after data showed the world’s second-largest economy unexpectedly slipped to a trade deficit in March, with money supply and loan growth data due next.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,485.3. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat amid weak bourse volume.

China posted a $884 million trade deficit in March as a forecast-busting 14.1 percent year on year surge in imports eclipsed export growth of 10 percent, falling just short of an expected 10.5 percent rise. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)