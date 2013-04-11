China shares give up early gains, pharmaceutical sector drags

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - China shares reversed midday gains on Thursday, with miners and the pharmaceutical sector mostly weak after Sanjing Pharmaceutical warned that its first quarter results will be bad.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.3 percent at 2,477.9. The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.3 percent.

They were up by as much as 0.9 and 0.7 percent earlier in the day after central bank data released shortly before market open showed that Chinese banks made 1.06 trillion yuan ($171.2 billion) of new local currency loans in March, well above market expectations for 850 billion yuan. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)