FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post worst loss in two weeks after weak GDP data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 15, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

China shares post worst loss in two weeks after weak GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily percentage loss in more than two weeks on Monday, led by cyclical sectors as first quarter GDP data came in weaker than expected, adding to gloom after several Chinese corporate profit warnings.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 2,181.9, its lowest close since Dec. 24.

Monday’s losses were their respective worst daily showings since March 28. Zoomlion Heavy Industry slumped 5.5 percent in Shenzhen after warning that its first quarter net profit could decline by as much as 80 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.