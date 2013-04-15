China shares post worst loss in two weeks after weak GDP data

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily percentage loss in more than two weeks on Monday, led by cyclical sectors as first quarter GDP data came in weaker than expected, adding to gloom after several Chinese corporate profit warnings.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 2,181.9, its lowest close since Dec. 24.

Monday’s losses were their respective worst daily showings since March 28. Zoomlion Heavy Industry slumped 5.5 percent in Shenzhen after warning that its first quarter net profit could decline by as much as 80 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills and Jacqueline Wong)