China shares eke out slim gains, lifted by autos and property

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - China shares ended slightly higher on Thursday as data showing a rise in home prices helped support property stocks while Changan Auto’s positive earnings lifted the auto sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished a choppy day up 0.3 percent at 2464.9. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2 percent.

Stocks of metal producers were again weaker after London copper fell as much as 4 percent to below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since October 2011, sending Shanghai copper limit down. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)