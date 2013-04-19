FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares outshine Asia with best day in a month, brokerages surge
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 19, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares outshine Asia with best day in a month, brokerages surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Onshore China shares posted their best day in a month on Friday, led by the brokerage sector as investors cheered local news reports pointing to increased foreign participation in the A-share market.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 2.8 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week at 2,533.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1 percent on Friday and 1.7 percent this week.

Friday’s gains were the best since March 20 for both indexes and elevated them to their highest closing levels since March 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
