China shares make first gain in 3 days, financials strong
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 24, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

China shares make first gain in 3 days, financials strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 24 (Reuters) - China shares climbed on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as strength in financial counters ahead of a slew of quarterly earnings in the sector helped benchmark indexes retrace about half of Tuesday’s losses.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent to 2,218.3, moving further above its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
