China shares have 3rd loss in four sessions, property sinks

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - China shares posted a third loss in four sessions on Thursday, dragged by the property sector after local media reported that the banking regulator had instructed lenders to stop extending loans to developers guilty of “malpractices”.

This comes after data from the central bank showed China’s outstanding real estate loans in the first quarter rose 16.4 percent from the same period a year ago, even as overall industrial lending slowed.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended a choppy session down 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)