FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end April with a whimper ahead of 3-day holiday
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 26, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end April with a whimper ahead of 3-day holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - China shares ended April with a whimper on Friday, with growth-sensitive counters from railway to shipbuilders leading index losses ahead of a three-day Labour Day holiday next week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.8 percent on the day and 1.9 percent on the month at 2,447.3. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent on Friday and 2.6 percent in April.

For both share indexes, this was their third-straight monthly loss. Stock markets in the mainland will reopen on May 2. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.