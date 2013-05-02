China shares have weak return after holidays as weak PMIs weigh

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - China shares returned from a long holiday on a weaker note on Thursday, as soft manufacturing data and weak quarterly earnings put growth-sensitive counters on the defensive.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed a choppy session up 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.2 percent to 2,174.1, closing just below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Christmas Eve.

China’s official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.6 in April from March’s 11-month high of 50.9, while HSBC’s final PMI reading came in at 50.4 from March’s 51.6.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed on Monday-Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)