China shares end slightly up ahead of April data flurry

HONG KONG, May 7 (Reuters) - China shares lingered at two-week highs on Tuesday, as investors rotated out of recent outperformers ahead of a slew of economic data that could offer fresh clues on the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 0.2 percent at 2,235.6 points, and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2 percent to 2,529.9 points. Both indexes hovered around two-week highs.

China is set to release economic figures for April, starting with trade on Wednesday and inflation on Thursday, with money supply and loan growth expected from Friday. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)