FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares snap winning streak as inflation picks up
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 9, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares snap winning streak as inflation picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - China shares snapped a winning streak on Thursday after divergent April consumer and producer price data sparked a rotation out of growth-sensitive counters.

The CSI300 shed 0.6 percent in its first loss in six sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index also closed down 0.6 percent, ending at 2,233 points in its first loss in five sessions.

China’s April annual consumer inflation quickened to 2.4 percent from a year earlier, versus a 2.3 percent Reuters consensus, while producer prices dropped 2.6 percent, more than an expected 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.