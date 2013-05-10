China shares gain for 2nd straight week, lifted by property developers

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday to close out their second-straight weekly gain, helped by strength in property-related counters as robust April sales from some developers overshadowed a pledge by the central bank to focus on containing inflation.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.5 percent on the day and 1.9 percent on the week. This was its best weekly showing in three weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 1.9 percent this week to 2,246.8. It was its best weekly showing since the week ended March 22.

Both indexes posted their second-straight weekly gain. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)