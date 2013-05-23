Shanghai shares have worst day in a month as China flash PMI disapoints

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares posted their worst loss in a month on Thursday, falling along with other Asian stock markets after a private survey suggested manufacturing activity in China contracted in May for the first time since October.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.2 percent in its biggest single-day decline since April 23. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.3 percent at 2,582.9 points in its worst day since May 14.

The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for May fell to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction for the first time in seven months. The final HSBC PMI stood at 50.4 in April. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)