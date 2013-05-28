FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares rise to highest since March, led by brokerages
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 28, 2013

China shares rise to highest since March, led by brokerages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - China shares rose to their highest in just over two months on Tuesday, as investors chased a rally in the brokerage sector after an official news report raised hopes of improved profitability.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.7 percent to its highest close since March 6. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.2 percent at 2,321.3, its highest closing since March 25.

The official Shanghai Securities News reported that Haitong Securities executives pledged an acceleration in the transformation of its business. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

