Shanghai shares off 2-month high; autos, airlines drag
May 30, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares off 2-month high; autos, airlines drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped from a two-month high on Thursday, as weakness in auto and airline counters outweighed strength in brokerages on a report that regulators are planning further reforms to the bond market.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,317.8 after closing on Wednesday at its highest since March 25. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also slipped 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

