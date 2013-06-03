China shares end down, reverse midday gains

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - China shares stretched their losing streak on Monday, after contrasting surveys of May manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy aggravated concerns that the central bank may tighten money supply in June.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,602.6 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent. Both indexes failed to hold on to slim midday gains.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for May came in on Saturday at 50.8, higher than an expected 50.1, but the HSBC final PMI reading was 49.2, the lowest since October 2012 and lower than the flash 49.6 reading. Growth in the services sector also cooled. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)