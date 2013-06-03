FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down, reverse midday gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 3, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end down, reverse midday gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 3 (Reuters) - China shares stretched their losing streak on Monday, after contrasting surveys of May manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy aggravated concerns that the central bank may tighten money supply in June.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,602.6 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent. Both indexes failed to hold on to slim midday gains.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for May came in on Saturday at 50.8, higher than an expected 50.1, but the HSBC final PMI reading was 49.2, the lowest since October 2012 and lower than the flash 49.6 reading. Growth in the services sector also cooled. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.