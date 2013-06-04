FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have worst day in weeks, tighter liquidity feared
June 4, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares have worst day in weeks, tighter liquidity feared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - China shares posted their worst daily loss in weeks on Tuesday, led by growth-sensitive sectors, on fears that the central bank is tightening money supply after it drained 14 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) from the market.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 1.4 percent at 2,565.7 points in its worst day since May 14. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.2 percent in its worst day since April 23.

The amount the People’s Bank of China drained at the first of its two open market operation this week was more than 80 percent of the 17 billion yuan drained for the whole of last week. ($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

