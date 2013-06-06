FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares extend losing streak amid tightening fears
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend losing streak amid tightening fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index fell for a seventh consecutive day on Thursday amid fears of tightening liquidity as rates in the money market climbed to their highest in more than a year.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.3 percent at 2,527.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also shed 1.3 percent in its sixth-straight daily loss.

The volume-weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo in the mainland gained 41 basis points to 5.21 percent by midday, its highest since February last year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
