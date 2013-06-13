China shares sink to 6-mth low on soft China data, Asia equity rout

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - China shares tumbled to their lowest in six months on Thursday as mainland markets reopened after a three-day holiday, hurt by soft Chinese economic data and an ongoing selloff in global equity markets.

The CSI300 slid 3.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.8 percent at 2,148.4 points. Both broke below chart support seen at the previous 2013 lows and are now at their lowest since December. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)