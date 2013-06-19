FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares at new 6-mth closing low as easing hopes dashed
June 19, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares at new 6-mth closing low as easing hopes dashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares closed at a new six-month low on Wednesday, as a cash squeeze in mainland money markets worsened and official news reports dampened hopes for policy easing.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent at 2,143.5 points, its lowest closing level since December. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also shed 0.7 percent.

China’s short-term funding costs extended their recent climb on Wednesday, with the benchmark money market rate hitting fresh multi-year highs, but traders brushed aside talk that the central bank may cut banks’ required reserve ratio (RRR) to boost liquidity. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
