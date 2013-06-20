FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares sink to 6-month lows as flash PMI compounds cash crunch fears
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 20, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares sink to 6-month lows as flash PMI compounds cash crunch fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - China shares slumped to their lowest levels since December on Thursday after a preliminary survey showed manufacturing activity in the mainland hit a nine-month low, aggravating jitters from a cash squeeze that is threatening to overwhelm the interbank market.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings closed down 3.3 percent at 2,321.5 points. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8 percent.

Losses accelerated in the afternoon, pushing the CSI300 below chart support at about 2,346, a level that it bounced off for more than week in December, pointing at more losses ahead.

Shanghai volumes remained anaemic, however, as China’s two shortest-term money rates spiked to record highs on Thursday, with the central bank again ignoring market pressure to inject funds into the market despite fresh evidence that the economy is slowing.

The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.3 in June from May’s final reading of 49.2, drifting further away from the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction. It was the weakest level since September. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.