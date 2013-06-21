FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slip, posting 3rd straight weekly loss
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip, posting 3rd straight weekly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - China shares suffered their third-straight weekly loss, but bounced off session lows on Friday, led by a recovery in some Chinese financial stocks after funding costs dropped, easing fears of a broader banking crisis on the mainland.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,317.4 points after being off more than 2.2 percent in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent.

For the week, they each shed 4.1 percent amid concerns that a worsening cash crunch could overwhelm the country’s interbank market.

On Friday, the overnight bond repurchase rate - a measure of the cost of cash - fell to 8.39 percent on a weighted average basis. That was down sharply from Thursday’s close of 11.62 percent, but still more than double typical levels. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.