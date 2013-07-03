Tepid service surveys push China shares off 2-week highs

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - China shares fell from two-week highs on Wednesday, with the financial and property sectors the biggest drags following two surveys showing a subdued non-manufacturing sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent at 2,203.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent. Both had closed on Tuesday at their highest since June 21.

The headline services PMI published by the National Bureau of Statistics slipped to a 9-month low of 53.9 in June from May’s 54.3, and the reading from a HSBC/Markit survey improved a touch to 51.3 from 51.2 in May. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)