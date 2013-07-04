FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares test two-week highs on strong property, calmer financials
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 4, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares test two-week highs on strong property, calmer financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China shares reversed early losses to test two-week highs on Thursday, thanks to strength in property after solid monthly sales figures from two developers and a steadier financial sector as money markets calmed.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.8 percent at 2,222 points after starting down nearly 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent.

Both indexes tested their highest intra-day levels since June 24 in afternoon trade. The financial sector pared losses, helping the markets change course as money market rates returned to their normal range before last month’s cash crunch. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

