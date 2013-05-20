FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China shares stretch winning streak into 4th day
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 20, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-China shares stretch winning streak into 4th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage rise for CSI300 in paragraph 2)

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - China shares posted their fourth-straight gain on Monday, helped by financials and consumer discretionary counters after data showed new home prices rose in April at their fastest year-on-year pace in two years.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent at 2,300 points in the strongest bourse volume since early March.

For both, it was their fourth consecutive day of gains. (Reporting by Clement Tan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
