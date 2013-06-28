FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have best day in two months, but tumble 12 pct in Q2
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 28, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

China shares have best day in two months, but tumble 12 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters) - China shares had their best daily showing in two months on Friday, led by a strong rebound in financials and properties as a cash crunch in the banking system eased.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 1.5 percent at 1,979.20 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.9 percent.

Both had their biggest daily percentage gain in two months. They fell around 12 percent in the second quarter.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by xxx

