FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end up after GDP data meets expectations
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 15, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end up after GDP data meets expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - China shares finished higher on Monday, led by strength in financials and insurance firms, as worries about a potentially sharp slowdown in China eased after GDP data was in line with expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1 percent at 2,059.39 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.4 percent, as both hovered around three-week highs.

The CSI300 has now bounced 6.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite 5.5 percent from their respective intra-day lows on June 26, which were their lowest since January 2009.

China’s growth slowed in the second quarter to an annual 7.5 percent from 7.7 percent in the first quarter as weak overseas demand weighed on output and investment, testing Beijing’s resolve to keep up with reforms in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday that economic growth faces relatively big downward pressure and the country will keep prudent monetary policy and reasonable credit supply to provide a good financial environment for small firms.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.