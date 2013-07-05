FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares at two-week closing high, post 1st weekly gain in five
July 5, 2013

China shares at two-week closing high, post 1st weekly gain in five

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - China shares edged up to their highest close in two weeks on Friday, as strength in the property sector helped indexes to their first weekly gain in five ahead of a slew of June economic data next week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.2 percent on the day and 1.2 percent on the week at 2,226.8. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent on Friday and 1.4 percent this week.

Both indexes closed the week at their highest since June 21.

Beijing is due to post June loan growth and money supply data from Monday, inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

