China shares fall from 2-week highs on pledge to curb industry credit
July 8, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall from 2-week highs on pledge to curb industry credit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - China shares tumbled from a two-week high on Monday after Beijing pledged to cut off credit to industries plagued by overcapacity, triggering losses across the board ahead of a slew of economic data.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 2.8 percent at 2,163.6 points. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.4 percent. Both had closed on Friday at their highest since June 21.

Beijing is due to report June inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday, with loan growth money supply data expected by July 15. Second quarter GDP growth is due on July 15, as are monthly urban investment, industrial output and retail sales figures.

Asian markets weakened on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

