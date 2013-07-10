FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares jump in the afternoon, bleak trade data spurs easing talk
July 10, 2013

China shares jump in the afternoon, bleak trade data spurs easing talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - China shares had their best day in nearly four months on Wednesday, as gains accelerated in the afternoon with traders citing talk that Beijing may ease policy to boost growth after anemic trade data earlier in the day.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.2 percent to 2,008.1, returning to higher than the 2000-point level it has struggled to stay above for about a week.

For both, this was their biggest daily gain since March 20.

In the morning, all four indexes had pared gains after Chinese data showed exports fell for the first time in 17 months in June, stoking fears that second quarter growth will disappoint. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

