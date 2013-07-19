FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall for third day to show loss on week
July 19, 2013

China shares fall for third day to show loss on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - China shares fell for a third straight day on Friday with the financial and property sectors leading declines, resulting in benchmark indexes suffering their first weekly loss in three weeks.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings sank 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.5 percent at 1,992.7, failing to hold above the 2,000-point level.

This week, they sank 3.7 and 2.3 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

