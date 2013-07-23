FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares jump in best gain in 2 weeks, railway issues surge
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 23, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

China shares jump in best gain in 2 weeks, railway issues surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - China shares posted their best day in two weeks on Tuesday, buoyed by local media reports seen as clarifying official tolerance for slowing growth and a reported delay in resuming new A-share listings.

Railway and construction material stocks jumped as volumes spiked after the official Shanghai Securities News said Beijing may use investments in high-speed railways to help reduce overcapacity in sectors such as cement and steel.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.9 percent at 2,265.9 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2 percent in their respective best daily gains since July 11.

Gains came in the highest Shanghai volume in almost two weeks as buying interest waned in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
