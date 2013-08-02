FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Property sector buoys China stocks to 2nd weekly gain
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 2, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Property sector buoys China stocks to 2nd weekly gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China shares finished flat on Friday, but posted a second weekly gain led by mainland property companies on hopes that regulators may allow the sector to resume capital raising in mainland markets.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.1 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,029.4 points and gained 0.9 percent this week.

The Securities Times newspaper reported on Friday that Zhejiang-based Xinhu Zhongbao planned to raise 5.5 billion yuan ($897.2 million) in an A-share placement to fund shanty town upgrading projects.

Hopes are high that regulators will approve the fundraising, coming after mid-week comments from China’s ruling politburo that were seen affirming greater official tolerance for home price increases.

If so, Xinhu will become the first property developer to tap the stock market to raise funds in more than three years, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.