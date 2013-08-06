FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares extend winning streak, automakers help reverse early losses
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend winning streak, automakers help reverse early losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China shares reversed early losses to stretch a winning streak on Tuesday, as strength in automakers accelerated after Nissan reported slight growth in China car sales in July from a decline the previous month.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent at 2,293.6 points for its sixth-straight daily gain. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which makes vehicles in partnership with Hong Kong-listed Dongfeng Automobile Group , said sales in China rose 1.8 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to a 7.7 percent on-year decline in June. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
