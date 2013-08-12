FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyclicals lift China shares to 2-month closing high
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 12, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Cyclicals lift China shares to 2-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China shares soared to their highest closing levels since mid-June on Monday, as solid Chinese economic data released late Friday buoyed cyclical sectors from financials and property to coal and cement.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.9 percent at 2,352.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Both hit their highest closing levels since June 19.

Gains came in the heaviest Shanghai volume since July 11. Data released after markets shut on Friday showed that new bank loans and money supply grew better than expected in July, even though a broad measure of liquidity fell from the previous month. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.