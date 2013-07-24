FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post first loss in 3 days, banks weak
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 24, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares post first loss in 3 days, banks weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - China shares slipped for the first time in three days, dragged down by banks after a preliminary survey showed manufacturing activity in the mainland sank to an 11-month low in July.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,249.2 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.5 percent.

Chinese banks were a key weakness, paring or reversing gains made on Tuesday on concerns of more fundraising in the sector after regulators approved a plan for China Merchants Bank to issue 3 billion new A-shares.

Further dimming sentiment, China’s flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 47.7 this month from June’s final reading of 48.2 as new orders faltered and a sub-index measuring employment sank to its weakest since March 2009. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.