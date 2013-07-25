FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post 2nd straight daily loss, BOE Tech skids
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

China shares post 2nd straight daily loss, BOE Tech skids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower for a second successive session on Thursday, as weakness in BOE Technology offset strength in railway-related counters after Beijing pledged more funding for the sector with a series of policy measures.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.5 percent at 2,237.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 percent.

China will scrap taxes for small firms, offer more help for ailing exporters and widen funding channels to speed railway investment, the cabinet said on Wednesday, in Beijing’s latest efforts to boost the slowing economy.

Liquid crystal display maker BOE Technology dived 8.4 percent in Shenzhen. IFR reported the company plans to raise up to 46 billion yuan ($7.50 billion) from a private placement to institutional investors, raising concerns the largest equity offering in a year could put pressure on tight liquidity conditions. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

