China shares slide for 2nd day, probe news adds to losses

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China shares posted a second straight daily loss on Thursday, led by pharmaceutical, banking and auto counters after official media reported that regulators will likely target these sectors as anti-trust investigations intensify.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.2 percent at 2,321.6. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.9 percent.

China is intensifying its investigation into bribery in the pharmaceutical and medical services sector with a fresh three-month probe slated to begin on Thursday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

China’s powerful price regulator could target the petroleum, telecommunications, banking and auto sectors next in its investigations into violations of the country’s anti-trust laws, state media quoted a senior official as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)