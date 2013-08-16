FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end highly volatile session lower, still up for week
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 16, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

China shares end highly volatile session lower, still up for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China shares ended a roller-coaster Friday weaker, as a surprising morning price surge that likely was rooted in a fault in a brokerage trading system got erased in the afternoon.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent at 2,304.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.6 percent after briefly soaring by as much as 5.6 percent in late morning trade.

Both indexes still recorded their fourth-straight weekly gains, each rising 0.8 percent.

Everbright Securities said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, after trading in its A-shares was suspended, that its trading system encountered problems Friday morning. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
