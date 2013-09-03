FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post biggest daily gain in a week after more upbeat data
September 3, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares post biggest daily gain in a week after more upbeat data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China shares posted their biggest daily rise in more than a week on Tuesday, led by the banking and property sectors in robust bourse volumes after positive economic data.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.5 percent at 2,354.5 points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2 percent. For both, this was their biggest daily gain since Aug. 26.

Growth in China’s services sector stayed steady in August, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to help the world’s second-largest economy emerge from a prolonged slowdown. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

