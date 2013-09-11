FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares close at 3-month highs, shippers extend rally
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 11, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares close at 3-month highs, shippers extend rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, lifted again by the shipping sector after official media reported that a draft of the policies on the Shanghai free-trade zone may be released this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.3 percent at 2,482.9 points, its highest closing level since June 7. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent.

Gains in Shanghai came in the strongest volumes since Oct. 18, 2010. On Wednesday, the official Shanghai Securities News reported that a draft policy outlining financial and industrial reforms could be released this week.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.