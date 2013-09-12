FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have 5th straight gain, led by financials, shipping
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 12, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China shares have 5th straight gain, led by financials, shipping

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - China shares stretched gains into a fifth day, helped by banking and shipping counters as investors on Thursday welcomed higher freight rates and comments from Premier Li Keqiang on financial reforms.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1 percent at 2,507.5 points, its highest closing level since June 6. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent.

Bourse volumes dipped for the first time in four days while staying almost 50 percent above average. The Shanghai benchmark’s relative strength index (RSI) hit 80.8, suggesting the benchmark is now at its most technically oversold level since July 2009.

The Chinese premier pledged on Wednesday to push ahead with reforms, with financial system change at the centre of his agenda and seen as the cornerstone of the newly-approved Shanghai free trade zone.

Dry bulk shipping counters rallied again as the Baltic Dry Index jumped 5.7 percent on Wednesday to its highest since Dec. 23, 2011. It has leaped 63.5 percent since an Aug. 12 trough. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

