FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slip, but produce their best week since February
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 13, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip, but produce their best week since February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - China shares ended their best week since February on a sombre note on Friday, as investors booked profits on cyclical counters from banks to materials which led gains earlier this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.7 percent at 2,488.9 points in its first loss in six days. The benchmark jumped 5.6 percent this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which closed on Thursday at a three-month high, fell 0.9 percent but soared 4.5 percent this week. Losses on Friday moved it away from its most technically overbought level since July 2009.

Both indexes had their best weeks since the one ended Feb. 1. While Shanghai volume on Friday was the weakest this week, total weekly week was the biggest since November 2010. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.