China shares slip, Minsheng reverses losses after Alibaba deal
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 16, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip, Minsheng reverses losses after Alibaba deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China shares posted a second-straight daily loss on Monday, as investors kept rotating out of the financial counters that led a strong rally in previous weeks.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent at 2,478.4 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.

China Minsheng Bank reversed midday losses, ending up 3.5 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group at the midday trading break. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
