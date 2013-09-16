China shares slip, Minsheng reverses losses after Alibaba deal

HONG KONG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China shares posted a second-straight daily loss on Monday, as investors kept rotating out of the financial counters that led a strong rally in previous weeks.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent at 2,478.4 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.

China Minsheng Bank reversed midday losses, ending up 3.5 percent after announcing a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group at the midday trading break. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)