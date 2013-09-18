FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares squeeze out first gain in days, still have worst week in 2 months
September 18, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares squeeze out first gain in days, still have worst week in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China shares eked out their first gains in four days on Wednesday, ending a holiday-shortened week on a choppy note with benchmark indexes posting their biggest weekly loss in two months.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.2 percent at 2,432.5 percent, but sank 2.3 percent on the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.3 percent, but shed 2 percent this week.

This week’s losses were their worst since the week that ended July 19. Last week, both indexes posted their biggest weekly gains since February.

Shanghai bourse volumes hit its lowest in almost a month on Wednesday. Mainland China markets will be shut on Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival public holiday, resuming trade on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
