China shares outshine Asia in strong holiday return

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - China shares returned strongly from a holiday break, outperforming most Asian markets on Monday after a survey showed manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy accelerated to a six-month high this month.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.6 percent at 2,472.3 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3 percent. For both, this was their second-straight daily gain.

The flash China HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 51.2 in September from a final 50.1 reading in August, hitting a high not seen since March. A breakdown of the data showed 10 of 11 sub-indices rose.

Mainland Chinese markets were trading for the first time since last Wednesday. They were shut Thursday and Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)