China shares end at 3-week low; materials, financials weak

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China shares fell for a fourth day on Monday as concerns over slowing growth turned investors wary ahead of data that may show the world’s second-largest economy losing more momentum.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.7 percent at 1,976.3 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 2.2 percent. Both indexes fell to their lowest in three weeks.

Construction material and railway firms dropped as investors booked profits after recent rebounds, while rate sensitive sectors such as banks and property were also weak as China’s weighted seven-day repo rate jumped on Monday.