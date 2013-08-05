FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares close at highest since mid-July, dairy producers jump
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 5, 2013 / 7:13 AM / in 4 years

China shares close at highest since mid-July, dairy producers jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China shares climbed to nearly three-week closing highs on Monday, helped by dairy producers on hopes of increased demand after China banned New Zealand milk power imports following a contamination scare at the country’s Fonterra.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.38 percent at 2,278.3 points, its highest close since July 17. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.04 percent, to its highest close since July 16. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

