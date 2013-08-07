FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares snap 6-day win streak ahead of July trade data
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

China shares snap 6-day win streak ahead of July trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 7 (Reuters) - China shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, ending a six-day winning streak, as investors remained cautious about the slowing Chinese economy ahead of trade data for July.

The CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.6 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent at 2,046.77 points.

China is set to release trade data on Thursday and consumer and producer price data on Friday, which may provide clues on the health of the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

