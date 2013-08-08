FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end weaker on profit-taking, eye inflation
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 8, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

China shares end weaker on profit-taking, eye inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 8 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower in choppy trade as investors locked in profits ahead of consumer and producer price data for July due on Friday, seeking further evidence that the economy is stabilising after stronger-than-expected trade data on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,044.9 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.2 percent.

China’s July exports rose 5.1 percent from a year ago, beating economists’ expectations for a 3 percent gain and offering hope that the world’s second-largest economy may be stabilising after a slowdown that prompted the government to shore up activity. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
